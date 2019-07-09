Senator Elisha Abbo, the lawmaker caught on camera assaulting a woman at a sex toy shop, has cautioned the Senate adhoc committee investigating the incident against threatening him with suspension.

Abbo, who appeared before the committee on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in a white outfit, refused to either swear to an oath or speak before journalists.

A member of the committee, Oluremi Tinubu, asked Abbo to swear an oath before saying anything. The Adamawa lawmaker, however, refused to do so saying the case was in court.

“This matter is in court. I cannot be talking in front of cameras when the matter is already in court. That’s subjudice,” he declared.

Irked by Abbo's response, Tinubu told the Adamawa lawmaker to comply with the instruction by members of the committee.

“Distinguished, you just joined us. We have a procedure and we are also under law. You don’t come in here and dictate to us what should be done,” Tinubu told the opposition senator.

“You are on the other side now. Everybody requires a fair hearing. What is going on with you affects us as a body which is why the Senate President constituted this committee.

“You don’t come in here and dictate to us what procedures to follow. You undermine us by even trying to do that. You haven’t even listened to us.

“Do you want us to protect you? Or do you want us to defend you…do you realise we can also suspend you,” she added.

An angry Abbo promptly interjected: “I will not sit here and listen to you threaten me with suspension. I am a senator like you. You cannot threaten me with suspension.”

Journalists were then asked to the leave for the meeting to continue behind closed doors as amidst a mild drama.

'What Abbo told Senators'

After about 30 minutes, Chairman of the committee, Sam Egwu, insisted that the investigation would continue regardless of Abbo's defiance.

“He made a statement. In the statement, he was able to tell what trespassed throughout the period including those ones that were not captured on video," Egwu said.

“We have also asked our own questions and we have asked him for people who can bear witness to all he said. Tomorrow, we will continue the investigation.

“The victim was also invited but we didn’t see her here. We were told she is not feeling well and we have asked her to come and see us.

“Tomorrow, we are going to see all the witnesses that were mentioned. The police, the victim, the shop owner, the friends and all those that were there. It will not be behind closed door,” he said.

Abbo was arraigned by a Magistrate Court in Zuba for assault charges. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.