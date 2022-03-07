RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

‘Don’t remand me in prison’, Abba Kyari begs court to keep him in NDLEA custody

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Kyari and four other defendants had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

Abba Kyari, suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and his co-defendants, arrive the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, ahead of the arraignment for alleged crimes. (Premium Times)
The embattled police officer, DSP Abba Kyari has asked the Federal High Court to allow him to remain in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) pending the determination of his application for bail.

The NDLEA arraigned Kyari alongside six others on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Some of the defendants are members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Sunday J Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu.

Pulse had earlier reported that Kyari and members of the IRT pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

However, during the hearing of his case on Monday, Kyari through his lawyer Kanu Agabi, prayed the court to allow him to remain in the custody of the NDLEA.

Agabi said the offences against his clients are bailable.

“We appeal that they be kept in NDLEA custody until the bail is heard. They lose nothing if they do that,” Agabi said.

However, NDLEA lawyer did not oppose the request that the defendants continue to stay in the custody of the agency.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

