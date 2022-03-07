‘Don’t remand me in prison’, Abba Kyari begs court to keep him in NDLEA custody

The NDLEA arraigned Kyari alongside six others on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Some of the defendants are members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Sunday J Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu.

Pulse had earlier reported that Kyari and members of the IRT pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

However, during the hearing of his case on Monday, Kyari through his lawyer Kanu Agabi, prayed the court to allow him to remain in the custody of the NDLEA.

Agabi said the offences against his clients are bailable.

“We appeal that they be kept in NDLEA custody until the bail is heard. They lose nothing if they do that,” Agabi said.