Abba Kyari pleads not guilty to drug charges

The anti-narcotic agency had recently announced that Kyari would be arraigned on Monday, March 7, 2022.

In the charge filed by Joseph Sunday, its director of prosecution and legal services, the NDLEA accused Kyari and six other defendants of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

Four of the defendants are police officers who are members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). They are; Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu.

Other defendants include Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu