Abba Kyari pleads not guilty to drug charges

Bayo Wahab

Kyari and four other defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

Abba Kyari, suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and his co-defendants, arrive the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, ahead of the arraignment for alleged crimes. (Premium Times)
The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari has pleaded not guilty to the eight charges preferred against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The anti-narcotic agency had recently announced that Kyari would be arraigned on Monday, March 7, 2022.

In the charge filed by Joseph Sunday, its director of prosecution and legal services, the NDLEA accused Kyari and six other defendants of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

Four of the defendants are police officers who are members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). They are; Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu.

Other defendants include Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu

However, upon arraignment on Monday, Kyari and four other defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them, while the sixth and seventh defendants pleaded guilty and begged the court to have mercy on them.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

