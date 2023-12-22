Don't lose hope due to challenging times - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said this while giving his Christmas Message at the 2023 Lagos State Christmas Carol Of Nine Lessons Service, at the Lagos House Ikeja. The theme of the 2023 Carol Service "King of righteousness", was taken from the book of Hebrew chapter 7 verse 2.

He urged Christians and all residents alike to continue to trust in God and have faith in the good intentions of the government.

"There is no doubt in the fact that as individuals and as a nation, the times are challenging. We must however not despair nor lose hope.

"Let us continue to trust in God and have faith in the good intentions of the people we have put in positions of authority.

"The task is challenging but with our ceaseless prayers, I believe very strongly that the pains we are experiencing today will pale into insignificance, when the fruits of our sacrifice begin to manifest in abundance.

"I pray that the good Lord will preserve our lives in good health to witness, feel and enjoy the new glory of our state and our nation.

”As a government, we will continue to roll out welfare programmes aimed at cushioning the pains and difficulties being experienced in critical aspects of living,” he said.

He urged residents to continue to be law abiding, as they celebrate the yuletide season and be their brothers’ and sisters’ keeper, especially at this time. According to him, Christmas is a season of celebration; a time to share; love; strengthen the bond of humanity; reaching out to people; especially the less priviledged and ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging during this period.

"As we celebrate Jesus Christ through spreading His love and hope for humanity, we must continue to preach togetherness and spread the message of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship among people of diverse beliefs and backgrounds.

"We must also follow His teachings and actions which exemplifies a righteous living. As we strive to follow His footsteps, let us remember that through faith in Him, we can experience true righteousness and find hope and fulfillment in our lives.

"We should embrace the grace and love that Jesus offers and allow His righteousness to guide us in all that we do.

"As we proceed into the festive period and the New Year, I urge all Lagosians to continue living in peace and righteousness which, according to the scripture exalts a nation,” he stated.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Layode, said as the year came to an end, residents should take stock of all activities of the year and express gratitude to the Most High for His divine intervention in all that concerned Lagos State.

Layode said in spite of the challenges, the state and residents were still standing tall by God’s grace, hence, should count their blessings and give thanks because God had indeed been faithful.

He said the season taught all to extend hands of generosity and brotherliness towards mankind, and are required to spread love not only during the yuletide but throughout the whole year.

"Therefore, I enjoin us all to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as demonstrated in His humility and service to humanity.