ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Don't follow the path of anarchy, destruction - Shettima tells protest planners

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima emphasised that Tinubu’s administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the welfare and lives of Nigerians are improved drastically.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]
Vice President, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The Vice-President, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday by his Spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, made the appeal at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar El-Kanemi, in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima served as the Special Guest of Honour at the wedding ceremony of four daughters of the Shehu of Borno.

Shettima, who personally gave out one of the Shehu’s daughters’ hand in marriage, also wished the couple a most blissful marital life.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Vice-President, it is time for unity and focused development in the country.

Shettima stated that protest has never been a solution for nations to solve their challenges, but rather an avenue for the destruction of human lives and properties.

The Vice-President, who called for peace and unity, appealed to Nigerians to shun the planned protest.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on our people to eschew violence. There can never be development without peace; there can never be peace without development.

” I wish to implore all our youths not to follow the path of anarchy, destruction,” Shettima said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, President Bola Tinubu feels the pulse of the nation and remains committed to making the nation’s challenges mostly inherited over the years a thing of the past.

He also implored Nigerians to keep faith with the Federal Government.

“In no distant time, all of the administration’s efforts at emphatically repositioning the nation as one with the most powerful economy and social welfare for its citizens will become obvious”.

On the gradual return of peace in Borno State, Shettima said ”We have had enough challenges in Borno, in the subregion and the nation as a whole.

“This is a time for unity, this is a time for focused development. And for the people of Borno, I will ask them to rally around our governor who is working tirelessly to address our developmental deficits and also bring succour to the downtrodden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only way we can show solidarity with the governor is for our people to shy away from dancing to the tune of the bandits and idiots.

“The idiots are fomenting mischief from the comfort of Australia, Finland and the United States – all the so-called social media influencers.”

He noted that the masterminds of the proposed nationwide protest were operating from outside the shores of the country.

The Vice-President asked the citizens to draw lessons from what happened in Sudan, Syria and Libya.

“They are not in this country; we need to learn a lot of lessons from what happened in Syria and Libya.

ADVERTISEMENT

”So, what they are agitating for is a road to Khartoum, what they are agitating for is a road to Damascus, what they are clamouring for is a part to Tripoli.

“And, Insha Allah ( by God’s grace) the people of Nigeria will not dance to the tune of these anarchists and saboteurs.”

He assured that President Bola Tinubu-led administration remains committed to pulling the nation out of the woods.

Shettima emphasised that Tinubu’s administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the welfare and lives of Nigerians are improved drastically.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't follow the path of anarchy, destruction - Shettima tells protest planners

Don't follow the path of anarchy, destruction - Shettima tells protest planners

Don't protest, Tinubu is open to dialogue – Minister assures youths

Don't protest, Tinubu is open to dialogue – Minister assures youths

Govt expresses worry as peculiar hepatitis infection hits Ondo State

Govt expresses worry as peculiar hepatitis infection hits Ondo State

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi begs Nigerians

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi begs Nigerians

Address the nation - Atiku support group advises Tinubu on how to ease protest threat

Address the nation - Atiku support group advises Tinubu on how to ease protest threat

Abia doesn't have befitting Government House - Otti justifies working from home

Abia doesn't have befitting Government House - Otti justifies working from home

People have paid to use Eagle Square on Aug 1, Wike tells intending FCT protesters

People have paid to use Eagle Square on Aug 1, Wike tells intending FCT protesters

My past one year in office has been challenging for Nigerians - Tinubu

My past one year in office has been challenging for Nigerians - Tinubu

Lagos govt diverts traffic from Osborne to Adeniji Adele link bridge

Lagos govt diverts traffic from Osborne to Adeniji Adele link bridge

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members [X:@Speaker_Abbas]

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina [NAN]

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

Men of Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme command in a group photograph with the 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana in Seme. [NAN]

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Africa's richest person, Aliko Dangote

Dangote scraps planned investment in steel after FG's monopoly accusation