The government of Ogun State has issued a warning to okada operators migrating to the state after their operations were restricted in Lagos.

In a statement by Remmy Hazzan, the Special Adviser on Public Communications to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday, January 5, 2020, the state government said okada riders leaving Lagos for Ogun are not welcome.

Earlier, the Chairman Caretaker Committee on Transportation in the State, Femi Adeniyi was reported to have assured the motorcyclists that left Lagos to the state of adequate accommodation.

Reacting to this, Hazzan said, Ogun state does not have the capacity to cope with the security challenge the migrating bikers would pose to the state.

He maintained that Okada operation is fraught with many challenges, including that of security. He added that the security threat bikers constitute is the reason their operations have either been totally banned or restricted in many parts of the country, Punch reports.

Hazzan further said that the use of motorcycles for commercial operation is not in the schedule of the National Transportation policy.

He added that the Ogun State government is already looking into the issue with a view to coming out with a clear policy direction.