Don't check your spouse's phones, Kwankwaso tells couples at Kano mass wedding

According to Kwankwaso, couples who snoop on each other's phones may see their union heading for the rock quicker than ever imagined.

He gave the advice while speaking at the reception organised for the 1,800 couples by the State Government at the Open Theatre in the Kano Government House on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Recall the state government, under the mass wedding scheme, conducted a mass wedding of 3,600 men and women across the 44 local government areas of the state on Friday.

Speaking at the reception on Saturday, Kwankwaso said checking spouses’ phones by married couples is one of the major causes of marriage breakups, hence the need for couples to shun anything that could lead to crisis.

“You have been advised by all and sundry. I believe you have been advised a thousand times. Ulamas, parents, relatives and even business people have advised you on how to live peacefully with one another.

“But I have one single advice for you; that is checking spouses’ phones. Don’t peep at your spouses’ phones as that is the major cause of marriage breakup these days,” the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) national leader said.

The presidential candidate lauded the state governor, Abba Yusuf, for demonstrating a political commitment to make the exercise a reality.

Kwankwaso equally commended the Yusuf administration for devoting over ₦700 million to sponsor over 600 students to various universities outside the country.

“We have made the right choice by electing Governor Abba Yusuf as our governor. He is a good leader who has continued our legacies. One of these legacies is this mass wedding.