Kano govt weds 3,600 couples in a colourful ceremony

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wedding of Fatihah was conducted at the palace of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, on Friday.

The beneficiaries, who were mainly young girls and boys, widows, divorcees and spinsters, came from across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The ceremony was attended by Gov. Abba Yusuf; Leader of Kwankwasiyya, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, government officials and religious leaders.

Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani, the Madakin Kano, represented the Emir of Kano.

Yusuf expressed the belief that the matrimonial extravaganza is a testament to the state’s dedication to promoting cultural traditions and social cohesion while providing couples with a memorable and cost-effective way to formalise their unions.

He announced that the festivities would continue on Saturday with “walima” (traditional feast) at the Government House to further enhance the significance and joy of this collective union.

The governor explained that the mass wedding initiative would not only strengthen the bonds between couples but also underscore the commitment of the state government to support its citizens and celebrate the institution of marriage.

“The event reflects the deep-rooted values and unity of the people in Kano State and highlights the government’s dedication to preserving traditions while ensuring a bright future for its people,” he said.

Malam Musa Isyaku, a Tudun Wada Dankadai Local Government Area farmer, lauded the political commitment demonstrated by Yusuf for making the event a reality.

“I have been planning this wedding for the last three years, but keep postponing it due to lack of funds,” he said.

Alhaji Abdulkadir Gezewa, whose three daughters and two boys, were among the beneficiaries, commanded the governor for the release of funds for the purchase of furniture and other necessary items needed for the conduct of the exercise.