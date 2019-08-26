Abubakar, in a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja, said that presidential libraries in America and other parts of the world were funded by donations from civic-minded individuals.

He said that the his attention was drawn to alleged publication capable of causing disaffection between him and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He denied media reports that Malam Babalele Abdullahi, his son-in-law, donated cash to the Olusegun Obasanjo Library.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Abdullahi, did not donate any money in cash to the Obasanjo Library.

“Yes, he did facilitate a donation of N50 million to the Obasanjo Presidential Library, but so did many other individuals, including civic-minded traditional rulers, state Governors, bankers and captains of industry.

“This is because the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library is a non-governmental organisation that plays a pivotal role in promoting peace and stability in Nigeria, and that should be applauded,” he said.

Abubakar added that for the avoidance of doubt, Abdullahi’s donation of N50 million was made via a bank transfer, in full compliance with the law.

”The sources of these funds are completely legitimate and have been conclusively proven to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissione (EFCC).

“Let it be known that the government established the EFCC to be an investigative body and not a propaganda or enforcement arm,” he said.