ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Doctors in Kogi specialist hospital decry incessant salary delays

News Agency Of Nigeria

The association, however, acknowledged the efforts of Gov. Yahaya Bello toward repositioning the health sector within the state.

Doctors in Kogi specialist hospital decry incessant salary delays. [Twitter:Kogigovernment]
Doctors in Kogi specialist hospital decry incessant salary delays. [Twitter:Kogigovernment]

Recommended articles

The association’s concern is contained in a Communique issued at the end of its Emergency Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Lokoja.

The communique was signed by its President and Secretary General, Ameh Friday and Peter Samuel, respectively.

“We have observed, with great displeasure, an attempt at resurrecting the unsavoury past of either percentage payment, no salaries or delayed salaries for months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have also observed that this highly distasteful path is greeted with silence.

“Our members are currently having challenges meeting up with their daily needs such as transportation, feeding, among others, in the face of very harsh economic realities.

“Having examined the aforementioned observations critically, the ARD cannot guarantee industrial harmony should matters bordering on salaries of our members continue to become issues.

The outdated practice of paying salary for work done this month in the following or future months should stop, to forestall breakdown of industrial harmony and disruption of service.

“Priority should be given to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja in similar manner as it is accorded other agencies and parastatals with respect to salary payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In view of the current realities, we are strongly of the opinion that the state government should adopt palliative measures/salary increment as approved by the Federal Government for civil servants, in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal.

“This is the only measure to prevent mass exodus of doctors from the state government employment,” the association said.

The group stressed that the progress on the aforementioned demands would be reviewed from time to time following which the ARD would decide on the most appropriate line of action.

The association, however, acknowledged the efforts of Gov. Yahaya Bello toward repositioning the health sector within the state.

The group also commended the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Isah Adagiri, for his achievements across all aspects since assumption of office.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Doctors in Kogi specialist hospital decry incessant salary delays

Doctors in Kogi specialist hospital decry incessant salary delays

Sanwo-Olu deploys vehicles to boost community policing

Sanwo-Olu deploys vehicles to boost community policing

Tinubu receives proposal to raise salary of politicians, judges by 114%

Tinubu receives proposal to raise salary of politicians, judges by 114%

UK envoy explains decision to ban dependent visa for Nigerian students

UK envoy explains decision to ban dependent visa for Nigerian students

Tinubu yet to approve 114% salary increase for elected politicians - RMAFC

Tinubu yet to approve 114% salary increase for elected politicians - RMAFC

How Nigeria can profit from Japa phenomenon - Bill Gates

How Nigeria can profit from Japa phenomenon - Bill Gates

Radio station debuts in Lagos, targets family

Radio station debuts in Lagos, targets family

Oyo State dismisses fake salary structure for civil servants

Oyo State dismisses fake salary structure for civil servants

NEMA deploys experts to states to handle flood prediction

NEMA deploys experts to states to handle flood prediction

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace