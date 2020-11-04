Dr Innocent Abang, the state Chairman of NMA disclosed in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar.

Abang told NAN that Udo was kidnapped in his residence at Bateba Street on Nov. 1.

He said that the association had decided that anytime a medical Doctor or his/her dependent was kidnapped, they would embark on an indefinite strike until the victim was released.

“It is true that Udo has been kidnapped, in fact, we got to know about it on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and we are taking it up from there.

“His car was left at the point where he was taken away at Bateba Street in Calabar,” Abang said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, also confirmed the kidnap.

“The police is aware that Udo has been kidnapped; The Police Anti Kidnapping and Cultism unit is doing its best to rescue him.

“As of today, we were briefed that they have called for ransom but we will track the kidnappers,” she said.