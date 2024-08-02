Activist praises Police for peaceful protest in Lagos so far

Speaking on behalf of the coalition at the protest venue at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Declan Ihekaire of the Activists for Good Governance, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the police command had been doing well.

He said that the protest had been peaceful in Lagos State and praised the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, and other heads of security apparatuses.

“In Lagos, so far, the protest has been very peaceful, and we want to appreciate the efforts of the Lagos State Police command.

“Thanks to the protesters, also,” the activist said.

Ihekaire said that the protest was meant to end hunger in the country.

He urged protesters nationwide to conduct themselves peacefully, advising security agents to guard against confrontation.

Ihekaire appealed to the Federal Government to reconsider some policies that resulted in a high cost of living.

Meanwhile, the Ojo part of the state remained calm on the second day of the protest, with markets and shops recording some activities, and vehicles plying the roads.

Security operatives were at strategic points and the residents went about their normal duties.

At the Iyana Iba Food Market, trading took place, contrary to what occurred on Thursday, when the market was deserted.

The Alaba International Market, which was also deserted on Thursday, recorded skeletal activities.

There was heavy presence of security operatives in the market, while few traders were seen discussing the protest.

One of the traders, Chijioke Nwanadi, told NAN: “We are daily earners; moreover, we are not participating in the protest; so, of what need is staying at home?

“Aside from coming to see if we can sell, we are in the market to ensure that our goods are protected from those who might want to loot them.”

Nwanadi praised security operatives for their professionalism and urged them to protect lives and property in the market.

Chief Michael Uzoukwu, Chief Executive Officer of Zordic Investment, said that many customers, who came from outside Nigeria to buy goods in the market, were stranded because the protest prevented most traders from opening their shops.

“One of them reached me on the phone in the morning, begging that I should come to the market to sell for him,” he said.

Jacob Chidiebube, a member of the market’s security task force, told NAN that the market was secure and traders could open their shops.

