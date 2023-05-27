The sports category has moved to a new website.
Diezani sues EFCC, AGF for alleged libel, demands ₦100bn damages

Nurudeen Shotayo

Diezani accused the EFCC and AGF of publishing false, malicious, and libellous information about her in national dailies.

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.
Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Diezani, who has been in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom since 2015, is demanding ₦100bn from the two entities over the alleged spread of libellous information against her.

A copy of the writ of summons filed on her behalf at the Federal High Court, Abuja, by her team of lawyers led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), stated that “Defendants jointly and severally to pay to the Claimant the sum of N100,000,000,000.00 (100 billion naira) only as damages for the false, injurious, malicious and libellous publications against the Claimant in the 1st Defendant’s publishing platform, and at the instance of both the 1st and the 2nd Defendants.

The writ of summons dated May 26, 2023, revealed that the former Minister is also demanding that the EFCC and AGF publish an apology to her in three national dailies over what she described as “false, injurious, malicious and libellous publications” against her since she left Nigeria in 2015.

Both EFCC and the AGF were given 14 days from the service of the summons to enter their defence.

