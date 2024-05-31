Use locust beans, ginger instead of seasoning cubes - Dietician advises Nigerians

Adamu, a Principal Agriculture Officer at, the Home Economics Division, Kwara Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, advised during a media briefing in Ilorin on Friday.

The press conference, which was attended by other stakeholders across the three Senatorial Districts, was to enlighten the public on malnutrition, dietary habits, and locally available recipes. According to the dietician, excess consumption of seasoning cubes was dangerous to people’s health.

“Many people rely too much on seasoning cubes to garnish their meals, which may have negative consequences on their health.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For a healthy living, you can make use of locust beans, ginger, and gallic to supplement seasoning cubes.

“Our grandmothers then will rather add just one cube or half and their soup will taste nice and they live longer because they don’t eat the junk we consume in this present generation.”

Adamu also condemned too much consumption of snacks and advised the public to instead, eat quality breakfast and take their lunch to work.

“Maintain a dietary habits by eating quality foods rather than relying on street snacks on a daily basis,” she advised.

The expert also urged the public to key into home gardening to produce fresh foods to support a healthy meal at home, thereby saving money. She said that vegetables, okro, tomatoes, pepper, and spinach among others could be grown in the backyard garden and would form part of a balanced diet for the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, Kwara is blessed with a variety of foods such as rice, millet, potatoes, sorghum, cassava, groundnut, fish, and yam among others.

“These food items should form part of our daily meals and a healthy and nutritious well-being.

“Parents should also create time to cook for their family, rather than buying junk foods to feed their children.

“Provide foods that are rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, fat, carbohydrate, water, and other food items for a balanced diet for your children,” she said.

Adamu commended the Kwara government for distributing fertilisers to farmers in the state to boost food production. Also, Dr Habbeb Lawal, Project Manager, Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria project (ANRIN), who spoke on malnutrition, urged parents to save their children from stunted growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawal advised mothers to optimally breastfeed their children and stop relying on breastmilk substitutes and other baby formula to feed their children. According to him, breastfeeding is a sure way of preventing malnutrition and promoting the cognitive and optimal development of a child.

He advocated for a multi-sectoral approach to tackling the scourge of malnutrition and stressed the need for relevant stakeholders to join the campaign against malnutrition in the state. He attributed the increasing rate of malnutrition in the country to a lack of information and awareness among parents and caregivers.