Diesel tanker explodes at Ojota interchange

Ima Elijah

Authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the factors that led to the tanker going up in flames.

Ojota tanker explosion [The Nation]
Ojota tanker explosion [The Nation]

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) quickly responded to the incident, deploying personnel to the scene to manage the situation. The confirmation of the fiery incident was conveyed by LASTMA through its official communication channel on Twitter.

As of the time of this report, the cause of the explosion remains unknown, and there is uncertainty about the extent of casualties resulting from the incident. Authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the factors that led to the tanker going up in flames.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service also played a crucial role in containing the fire, successfully bringing it under control to prevent further escalation.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in a tweet, assured the public that the situation was now under control. The statement read, “Situation in Ojota is under control as the peddler truck conveying Diesel inward Ketu that went on flame has been extinguished.”

Ima Elijah

