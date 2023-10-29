ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Deputy Senate President hails Akpabio’s historic election into IPU

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jibrin described Akpabio’s election as a further confirmation of the importance of Nigeria within the comity of nations

Deputy Senate President hails Akpabio’s historic election as IPU President
Deputy Senate President hails Akpabio’s historic election as IPU President

Recommended articles

Ackson was on Friday in Luanda Angola, elected as the 31st President of the global parliamentary body, making her the first female African to lead the union.

She defeated three other female African parliamentarians to emerge as president.

Barau, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, expressed optimism that Ackson would lead the body to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also congratulated the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on his election into the Executive Committee of the IPU.

Jibrin described Akpabio’s election as a further confirmation of the importance of Nigeria within the comity of nations

” The election of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, into the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is a further recognition of the importance of our country and her democracy within the comity of nations.

” I congratulate the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and indeed, all Nigerians for this feat as the National Assembly further engages in parliamentary diplomacy to achieve global peace and harmony,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army varsity confers award of degrees on 417 graduates at maiden convocation

Army varsity confers award of degrees on 417 graduates at maiden convocation

Again, Nigeria calls for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Again, Nigeria calls for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Oyo Muslim community says clerics arrested with human skull not its members

Oyo Muslim community says clerics arrested with human skull not its members

Deputy Senate President hails Akpabio’s historic election into IPU

Deputy Senate President hails Akpabio’s historic election into IPU

Forum offers free medical outreach to over 500 Lagos indigents

Forum offers free medical outreach to over 500 Lagos indigents

Enugu CP decorates Sheikh, Rev Father, 4 other promoted police officers

Enugu CP decorates Sheikh, Rev Father, 4 other promoted police officers

Police, army rescue 4 kidnap victims in Katsina State

Police, army rescue 4 kidnap victims in Katsina State

NSE inducts 731 ABU engineering graduates

NSE inducts 731 ABU engineering graduates

My victory is for democracy, rule of law – Gov Fintiri

My victory is for democracy, rule of law – Gov Fintiri

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu