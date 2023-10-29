Deputy Senate President hails Akpabio’s historic election into IPU

Ackson was on Friday in Luanda Angola, elected as the 31st President of the global parliamentary body, making her the first female African to lead the union.

She defeated three other female African parliamentarians to emerge as president.

Barau, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, expressed optimism that Ackson would lead the body to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.

He also congratulated the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on his election into the Executive Committee of the IPU.

Jibrin described Akpabio’s election as a further confirmation of the importance of Nigeria within the comity of nations

” The election of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, into the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is a further recognition of the importance of our country and her democracy within the comity of nations.