ADVERTISEMENT
FG declares June 12 public holiday

Ima Elijah

Nigeria gears up to celebrate Democracy Day

Nigerian flag
Nigerian flag

This declaration was made by Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, on behalf of the Federal Government on Thursday, June 08, 2023.

Reflecting on Nigeria's democratic journey, Akinlade acknowledged that it has encountered both turbulent and smooth periods, much like many other nations.

However, she emphasised that despite the challenges, the country's institutions and, more importantly, its people have remained resolute in upholding the principles of democratic governance.

On this occasion, the Permanent Secretary extended warm wishes to all Nigerians, expressing her hope for a joyous celebration.

