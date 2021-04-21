Delta State will revoke Certificate of Occupancy of land not put to proper use

The Commissioner for Information in Delta, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on some key decisions reached at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting which held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Exco Chamber, Government House, Asaba.

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, presided over the meeting.

Aniagwu noted that approval of the status support on the Asaba Industrial Estate was given by the state exco, adding that in granting the approval, exco examined the status of land that had been allocated to a number of industrialists.

According to him, the essence of the status support is to ensure that the allocations are in line with government's desire to have a functional industrial estate.

He pointed out that those who may have decided to convert some of the land allocated to them to other uses will now realise that they have to use it for the purpose for which the land was allocated.

Gov Okowa of Delta at the ground-breaking of DELFRASCO Industries Limited, Tower Manufacturing and Testing, on Thursday, December 14, 2021 (Delta Oress corps) Pulse Nigeria

The information commissioner stated that people who have received the land allocations will have to come forward for the purpose of revalidation, reiterating that those who have decided not to do anything at all on the land allotted to them, will have their C of O revoked by the state government.

"Today, exco approved a number of projects that will further transform our communities and then advance our urban renewal drive as well as link our communities to one another.

"The first thing we carried out is the approval of the status support on the Asaba Industrial Estate.

"In this status support, we were able to examine the status of land that have been allocated to a number of industrialists before now.

"The essence is to make those allocations to fall in terms with our desire to have a functional industrial estate and that those who may have decided to deploy some of the land allocated to them will now realise that they have to use it (the land) for the proper purpose.