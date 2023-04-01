The sports category has moved to a new website.
Defence Minister inaugurates multiple projects in NDA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Magashi noted that his visit to the NDA, alongside inaugurating multiple projects, was also to see areas of improvement in the training and other aspects of soldiering.

L-R: the Commandant NDA, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Farouk Yahaya and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, holding the rope for the minister to formally inaugurate one of the projects at the NDA.
The projects inaugurated included roads in honour of war heroes and the NDA-NAF Base Link Road and new gate named after Magashi.

The defence minister inspected concrete fence and block fence projects and also unveiled adventure obstacle course where demonstration was carried out by the cadets.

He also witnessed river assault crossing demonstration by the cadets of the 70th Regular Course at the Nigerian Air Force dam.

Speaking to newsmen after the inauguration, Magashi said he has had consisted expectation that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are doing their best in carrying out their constitutional duties to the nation.

He noted that his visit to the NDA, alongside inaugurating multiple projects, was also to see areas of improvement in the training and other aspects of soldiering in the NDA to ensure good breed of young officers.

Fielding questions on the level of security in the country, Magashi said that there has been much improvement as seen in the North-East and North-West, noting, however, that insecurity could not be completely wiped off.

The minister noted that gradually people would return to civilised way of doing things in the country.

He expressed gratitude for the project named after him at the NDA while also commending the commandant for his vision and innovations in the training of the cadets.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, said the projects would enhance the security architecture of the academy.

He said they had also open ways for additional areas of training.

He thanked the Minister; Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and other service chiefs for supporting the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff visited the NDA on March 30 and had inaugurated 15 troops-carrying vehicles and other projects

News Agency Of Nigeria

