Defection has exposed traitors in APC– Lai Mohammed

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has reacted to the mass defection that occurred in the National Assembly recently.

On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, over 50 APC members in the National Assembly defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to supporters of the All Progressives Congress in kwara state, Mohammed said that the recent defection has exposed the fake members of the party.

The minister also said that the defections will not affect the ruling party in anyway.

He said “Today is a special day. God has answered our prayers by exposing our political traitors.

“God has removed stones from our rice and sands in our cassava flakes.

“We are here today to assure that it is a new dispensation in Kwara APC politics. We are at home today to assure you that the party will be reorganised and repositioned.

“By exposing the enemies and traitors in our fold, God has given us the opportunities that we have been looking for to reposition our party .

“These are people who had never given us peace and progress.

“Today, by the Grace of God and with your support, APC will wax stronger in Kwara. What is in the offing is a mega party.

“The party belongs to you all. We therefore reassure you that God is with us and the people of Kwara are with us.

“Since the day they decamped, you can see those who have come to our camp are more than those who left."