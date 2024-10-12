Declare state of emergency on egg production in Nigeria - Poultry owners tell FG

Pius Aminu, Chairman, of PAN FCT Chapter made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja in commemoration of World Egg Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Egg Day is commemorated annually on October 11.

This year's celebration has “United by Eggs” as a theme.

NAN also reports that World Egg Day recognised the nutritional value, versatility, and importance of eggs in global diets.

It also acknowledges the role of eggs in providing essential nutrients and affordable protein to people around the world.

Aminu represented by Hakeem Musa, Secretary of PAN, FCT blamed the decline in egg production and hike in cost on neglect of the poultry sub-sector over the years by the Federal Government compared to other sectors.

“The Federal Government should urgently declare a state of emergency on egg production in the country because it's on serious decline currently and citizens of the country cannot afford to depend on the importation of eggs,

“The poultry industry faced a lot of challenges over time as a result of government policies such as naira redesign and fuel subsidy removal which resulted in high cost of transportation, high cost of poultry feed and high cost of labour.

“Others are foreign exchange and increase in the minimum wage which resulted,” he said.

Aminu commended the efforts of the farmers and practitioners across the country particularly FCT for their perseverance, resilience and consistency in ensuring there is availability of eggs in the country in spite of the challenges.

He decried that the challenges in the sector have forced a lot of farmers out of business and hundreds of farms closed down across the country.

According to him, the resultant effect of farms closing down leads to an increase in unemployment and restiveness in society.

He says “The poultry industry is one industry that gives a lot of employment especially the lower cadre in the society and no farm that does not have at least four to five staff.

“So, if 100 farms are closed down that also translates to an increase in the unemployment rate.”

Aminu commended President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike for establishing the Ministry of Livestock and Nutrition.

He however, appealed to the government to carry PAN along in the formation of policy, implementation of such policies, decision-making process and intervention programmes aimed at cushioning the effect of the challenges faced by the farmers.

The chairman said the theme for the year emphasised how Incredible Egg could connect and unite people from all corners of the globe.

“This year’s celebration emphasised the ability of eggs to connect people across diverse backgrounds, cultures and nations, showcasing their universal appeal and vital role in global nutrition.

“The day is set aside to celebrate egg which symbolises the critical role it plays in our life. When it comes to human nutrition, egg is a game changer.

“Research has shown that consumption of at least two eggs daily for 40 days helps increase High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) which is known as good cholesterol.

“People with high HDL have a low risk of heart disease, stroke and other health challenges,” he said.

NAN reports that the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, says Nigeria has the largest annual egg production and second-largest chicken population in Africa.

The organisation said the Nigerian poultry industry comprises about 180 million birds. Of these, it added that 80 million chickens are raised in extensive systems, 60 million in semi-intensive, and the remaining 40 million in intensive systems.

