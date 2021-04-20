RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari 'deeply shocked' by sudden death of Chad's President Deby

Buhari praises Deby for always lending helping hands to Nigeria's fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) says late President Idriss Deby of Chad will be missed [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his shock and devastation at the sudden death of Chadian president, Idriss Deby.

Deby was killed on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 during a visit to the frontlines in the north of the country where military forces have been fighting rebels.

His death was announced just hours after he was declared winner of the April 11 presidential election.

Buhari on Tuesday evening called Deby a friend of Nigeria who always lent helping hands to Nigeria's fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

He praised the 68-year-old for defending the sovereignty of his country, and the active role he played in regional efforts against terrorism.

"The death of President Deby will surely create a big vacuum in the efforts to jointly confront the Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State West Africa Province.

"We must now strive to mobilize even greater collaboration to defeat the terrorists," he said.

Deby was one of Africa's longest-serving leaders after seizing power in 1990, defeating many rebellions along the way.

His son, Mahamat Kaka, has already been named interim president by a transitional council of military officers on Tuesday.

