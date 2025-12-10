Tolani Steps Out With Bold & Vulnerable EP ‘Sh!T I Never Finished'

Tolani Otedola’s debut EP “Sh!t I Never Finished” is a raw, honest body of work that captures the beauty of an artist's unfinished journey.

When you think of a debut EP , you probably picture something carefully curated, a mix of polished tracks that show an artist’s potential . But Tolani’s first body of work, 'Sh!t I Never Finished,' is far from that.



It’s a vulnerable, unapologetic celebration of imperfection. A project in which the messy process of creation takes centre stage, and rawness becomes the narrative thread.

Introduction: The Struggle Behind the Finish Line

Tolani Otedola, known simply as Tolani, has finally let us in. Her debut EP isn't just a set of seven tracks; it's a declaration, a small victory, and an answer to her own prayer . It's a mirror to her struggles, both as an artist and as a person who's often felt the weight of unrealised dreams. When Tolani first shared the concept behind this project, her words hit different. She wasn't just talking about an EP release. She was sharing a deeply personal journey of overcoming self-doubt and hesitation.

In her words, finishing is better than starting, and patience is better than pride. (Ecclesiastes 7:8) "Finishing has never come easily to me. For most of my life, I’ve been the girl with beautiful beginnings and abandoned middles; ideas that never made it to the end, songs that stayed in voice notes, dreams that died before they bloomed. So this year, I made a vow: finish something. A promise to honour the gifts God gave me… to choose discipline over doubt, obedience over perfectionism, and faith over the fear that someone else’s reaction determines the worth of my art. So even when the resources didn’t show up, the support didn’t show up, the inspiration didn’t show up… I pushed past hesitation, past self-sabotage, past that familiar voice that says, “it’s not good enough yet”. And today… with a grateful heart and blurry eyes, I finished. To every “Tolani, we want new music”… you reminded me I wasn’t creating into silence. Thank you for holding space for me, even in my unfinished seasons."

And that's where the magic lies, in the process. The rawness, the honesty, and the emotional depth that run through 'Sh!t I Never Finished.'



Tolani didn’t just want to make music; she wanted to make music that felt real. Music that spoke to the parts of her that didn’t always get to finish what they started. The EP is packed with seven tracks, and with each one, you get a glimpse into Tolani’s world. She features Pheelz on track three.

The project title is equally telling. It extends beyond being a clever phrase and offers a deeper context into her artistic and personal experiences.



Her music, like her life, is an ongoing process. She’s not chasing perfection, and she’s not trying to force something that doesn’t feel right. This EP is as much about the unfinished journey as it is about the product at the end. And trust me, that’s what makes it so relatable.

Tolani has given us something real here, something that doesn’t fit into a tidy box. 'Sh!t I Never Finished' isn’t just an EP; it’s a statement of resilience. A reminder that even in the moments we feel like we haven’t finished, there’s beauty in the journey.



So, to everyone who’s ever told Tolani, “We want new music,” this EP is for you. It’s a love letter to the fans who stood by her during those unfinished seasons. And now, it’s a piece of her soul that’s finally complete.

