Dangote to distribute 1m bags of rice nationwide, Kano gets 120,000 bags

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dangote said Kano State was getting a larger share on account of its large population and pervasive poverty.

Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said that ultimately, one million 10kg bags of rice would be distributed to reach one million vulnerable people in the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

He described the gesture as that of compassion, solidarity and responsibility, adding that it was also part of his Corporate Social Responsibility to alleviate suffering in the country.

He said Kano State was getting a larger share on account of its large population and pervasive poverty.

“Our goal is to extend our reach across the 36 states, including the FCT to ensure that Nigerians benefit from the distribution,’’ he said.

He noted that the distribution was going side-by-side with the daily feeding programme for 10,000 persons and the provision of 10,000 meals in Kano municipality every evening at the time of breaking the Ramadan fast.

“The distribution of 20,000 family-size loaves of bread in Kano and 125,000 loaves of bread in Lagos that began since the COVID-19 period are also running simultaneously.

“The group is also working on nutrition agenda and has made significant strides in food fortification investing in Iodized salt and Vitamin A fortification of sugar,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf said the distribution of 120,000 bags of rice to Kano State people would help to feed the vulnerable during Ramadan.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for supporting the state with grains to also ease economic hardship in the state.

“The distribution committee are trusted members of Hisbah who will ensure they share the goodies with transparency and fairness and without bias.

“It is imperative that many citizens benefit from the gesture which will bring more of Allah’s blessings to our community,’’ he said.

Gov. Yusuf appealed to other wealthy Nigerians to emulate Dangote in the gesture by supporting those in need.

News Agency Of Nigeria

