Dangote refinery should be a national pride, not criticised - APC chieftain

Babarinde's statement on Friday said that critics of the refinery should focus on constructive solutions rather than negative publicity. He noted that the refinery represented a significant stride towards self-sufficiency in the petroleum industry.

According to him, unlike those who siphoned the nation’s wealth and stashed it abroad, Alhaji Aliko Dangote reinvested in Nigeria, creating infrastructure and job opportunities for Nigerians.

Babarinde noted that Dangote throughout his career had maintained a strategic relationship with successive governments in the country. Critics, however, argued that his close ties with political powers had afforded him undue advantages, including favourable policies and contracts.

The APC chieftain said that Dangote supporters, however, saw in him a savvy businessman, who understood the importance of aligning with the government to foster national development.

“Despite these controversies, Dangote remained a steadfast and focused entrepreneur.

“His commitment to Nigeria is evident in his investments and the jobs created by his enterprises.

“While some wealthier Nigerians amassed fortunes through dubious means, Dangote’s wealth is largely traceable to legitimate business ventures.

“This transparency sets him apart from corrupt politicians and civil servants who exploited public resources for personal gains.

“Aliko Dangote remains a complex figure in Nigerian business and politics and his story is one of ambition, strategy, and resilience.

“While his methods and relationships with power may invite scrutiny, his contributions to Nigeria’s economic landscape are undeniable.

“As the nation seeks a path to prosperity, figures like Dangote play a crucial role, albeit one that requires careful balancing of national interests and individual enterprise”, he said.

Babarinde said that the recent stance of some people in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) advocating for continued importation of petroleum products should be seen as a betrayal of national interests. He noted that for decades, the NNPCL had been plagued by inefficiencies and corruption.

Babarinde noted that, while it is crucial to prevent monopolistic practices in the oil sector, the bigger challenge lies in addressing corruption among the super-rich.

“President Bola Tinubu must seek out patriotic Nigerians, especially those in the diaspora, to help drive the nation’s progress.