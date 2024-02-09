ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dangote pledges to ease economic burden in Kano State

News Agency Of Nigeria

He expressed appreciation for the kind gesture of Aliko Dangote in the area of education and healthcare development, especially in the eradication of poliomyelitis.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf [Twitter:@engr_baiwa]
Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf [Twitter:@engr_baiwa]

Recommended articles

Dangote pledged when he met with Governor Abba Yusuf at Government House on Friday.

He acknowledged that the common man could hardly survive the present state of inflation in the nation.

Specifically, Dangote promised to support Kano to improve health, education and empowerment of less privileged struggling to live.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are here first of all to congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. I want to assure you of our support throughout your administration, maybe not only four years but eight years.

“Kano is home even though the Master of Ceremony addressed me as the richest black man but you can address me as Kano indigene.

” I am your subject and you can always call on me for cooperation to see how do we develop Kano.

“And going forward, we really need to see how we can develop areas of health, education, empowerment; how do we assist the government because government cannot do it alone,” he said.

“I want to assure you that we would continue to support you not because I am from Kano but because I know your intentions are good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have the mandate of the people and I know that it is very difficult for any human being to clap with the two hands now. For now, you will be the right hand, and we will be your left hand, together we shall clap.

“So be rest assured that we would support you and support your administration and we want to tell you that we would continue to pray for your success because your success is ours.

” I am sorry for coming this late because I was supposed to have been here before now but I am been travelling a lot.

“Not that we took the government for granted because I really want to have enough time to come and tell you that we believe in your administration and we are ready to support you.”

Earlier, Gov. Yusuf solicited the support of the business mogul for the establishment of the independent power plant to revive the ailing industries and boost the economic strength of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the governor told Dangote that Kano direly needed the establishment of a sickle cell hospital to provide free medication for patients.

Besides, the governor pleaded with the business tycoon for the completion of the gigantic projects initiated by the Dangote Foundation which included an accident and emergency ward, a surgical and theatre complex and a maternity/paediatric building in the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.

He noted that as a proud indigene of the state, Alhaji Dangote was capable and willing to execute as many projects as possible.

“That is why I am using the opportunity to solicit and appeal for a lot from him to the people of the state.”

In the area of infrastructure development, the governor expressed the need for Dangote to assist in the provision of modern road construction, housing, community development as well as human capital development, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed appreciation for the kind gesture of Aliko Dangote in the area of education and healthcare development, especially in the eradication of poliomyelitis.

Yusuf gave the assurance that whatever form of support was given, it would be judiciously used.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

₦800bn investments may be lost due to sachet alcohol drinks ban - Stakeholders

₦800bn investments may be lost due to sachet alcohol drinks ban - Stakeholders

Dangote pledges to ease economic burden in Kano State

Dangote pledges to ease economic burden in Kano State

Navy uncovers 15 illegal refineries capable of processing 2.7m litres of crude oil a day

Navy uncovers 15 illegal refineries capable of processing 2.7m litres of crude oil a day

JAMB registrar storms Lagos UTME registration centre to monitor exercise

JAMB registrar storms Lagos UTME registration centre to monitor exercise

NERC fines 11 Discos ₦10.5bn for violating order on estimated bills

NERC fines 11 Discos ₦10.5bn for violating order on estimated bills

President Tinubu signs amended Electricity Act bill into law

President Tinubu signs amended Electricity Act bill into law

Makinde signs Oyo's electricity regulatory commission bill into law

Makinde signs Oyo's electricity regulatory commission bill into law

Nigerians in South Africa to hold cultural festival

Nigerians in South Africa to hold cultural festival

Our leaders to blame for why PDP keeps losing elections in Lagos - Chieftain

Our leaders to blame for why PDP keeps losing elections in Lagos - Chieftain

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter: Godswill Akpabio]

Don't deport 12,000 illegal migrants back to Nigeria – Akpabio warns Germany

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Enugu Govt imposes vehicle movement restriction in 3 LGAs ahead of Saturday's rerun election

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)

Governor Makinde suspends traditional ruler of Ido for alleged misconduct

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo [Twitter:@CCSoludo]

Anambra Govt bans public display of caskets