Dangote pledges to ease economic burden in Kano State

He acknowledged that the common man could hardly survive the present state of inflation in the nation.

Specifically, Dangote promised to support Kano to improve health, education and empowerment of less privileged struggling to live.

“We are here first of all to congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. I want to assure you of our support throughout your administration, maybe not only four years but eight years.

“Kano is home even though the Master of Ceremony addressed me as the richest black man but you can address me as Kano indigene.

” I am your subject and you can always call on me for cooperation to see how do we develop Kano.

“And going forward, we really need to see how we can develop areas of health, education, empowerment; how do we assist the government because government cannot do it alone,” he said.

“I want to assure you that we would continue to support you not because I am from Kano but because I know your intentions are good.

“You have the mandate of the people and I know that it is very difficult for any human being to clap with the two hands now. For now, you will be the right hand, and we will be your left hand, together we shall clap.

“So be rest assured that we would support you and support your administration and we want to tell you that we would continue to pray for your success because your success is ours.

” I am sorry for coming this late because I was supposed to have been here before now but I am been travelling a lot.

“Not that we took the government for granted because I really want to have enough time to come and tell you that we believe in your administration and we are ready to support you.”

Earlier, Gov. Yusuf solicited the support of the business mogul for the establishment of the independent power plant to revive the ailing industries and boost the economic strength of the state.

Similarly, the governor told Dangote that Kano direly needed the establishment of a sickle cell hospital to provide free medication for patients.

Besides, the governor pleaded with the business tycoon for the completion of the gigantic projects initiated by the Dangote Foundation which included an accident and emergency ward, a surgical and theatre complex and a maternity/paediatric building in the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.

He noted that as a proud indigene of the state, Alhaji Dangote was capable and willing to execute as many projects as possible.

“That is why I am using the opportunity to solicit and appeal for a lot from him to the people of the state.”

In the area of infrastructure development, the governor expressed the need for Dangote to assist in the provision of modern road construction, housing, community development as well as human capital development, among others.

He expressed appreciation for the kind gesture of Aliko Dangote in the area of education and healthcare development, especially in the eradication of poliomyelitis.