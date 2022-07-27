CVR: INEC warns eligible voters against multiple registration

He said that double registration could lead to the cancellation of both registrations, and urged voters to search for their cards before engaging in another registration.

The Commissioner advised those who have already registered to come and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote candidates of their choice in the 2023 general elections.

He also advised Nigerians to do the registration at the right time to avoid rush hour.

Bila commended INEC personnel in Adamawa for proper handling and management of its equipment in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bila inspected INEC offices in Yola-South and Yola-North LGAs.