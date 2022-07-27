RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CVR: INEC warns eligible voters against multiple registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned eligible voters against multiple registration during the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections [INEC]

Dr Baba Bila, INEC’s National Commissioner in-charge of North-East zone, made the call while monitoring the CVR exercise in some local government areas in Yola on Wednesday.

He said that double registration could lead to the cancellation of both registrations, and urged voters to search for their cards before engaging in another registration.

The Commissioner advised those who have already registered to come and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote candidates of their choice in the 2023 general elections.

He also advised Nigerians to do the registration at the right time to avoid rush hour.

Bila commended INEC personnel in Adamawa for proper handling and management of its equipment in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bila inspected INEC offices in Yola-South and Yola-North LGAs.

NAN also reports that eligible voters were seen trooping into the INEC offices for their registration.

