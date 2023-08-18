ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs officer dies in auto crash along Lagos-Badagry Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

Manga urged motorists not to exceed speed limits and to always have routine vehicle checks, for prompt detection and replacement of faults.

Customs officer dies in auto crash along Lagos-Badagry Expressway/Illustration. [NAN]
Customs officer dies in auto crash along Lagos-Badagry Expressway/Illustration. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Williams Manga, Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the accident occured in Elijah Bus Stop, Araromi-Ale, Oko-Afo, at about 11.20.a.m.

Manga said the customs officer was coming from Lagos in his Toyota Camry car with registration number YAB 74 DD when he rammed into a coming Mark Truck with registration number MEK 631 XB.

He said the customs officer who was on high speed wrongfully overtake and collided with the coming truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The unit was informed at 11.25.a.m. and we got to the scene of the auto crash at exactly 11.35.a.m.

“The customs officer had already given up the ghost when we got to the scene.

“With the help of customs personnel and soldiers around, we removed the body of the victim from the car and deposited it at the General Hospital in Badagry.

“The accident was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking by the victim,” he said

Manga urged motorists not to exceed speed limits and to always have routine vehicle checks, for prompt detection and replacement of faults.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contacted, Dr Olatunde Bakare, the Medical Director, General Hospital, Badagry, said the customs officer was brought in dead.

He confirmed that his corpse had been deposited in the hospital mortuary.

NAN reports that no fewer than 15 persons include a 4-month old child were on July 9, crushed to death while 8 others sustained injuries in a fatal accident along the same Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Our plant is not shut down - NLNG

Our plant is not shut down - NLNG

Oyo govt directs former political appointees to return official vehicles

Oyo govt directs former political appointees to return official vehicles

Customs officer dies in auto crash along Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Customs officer dies in auto crash along Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Bauchi govt sacks 2 officials for alleged forgery, corruption

Bauchi govt sacks 2 officials for alleged forgery, corruption

Okowa's aide threatens legal action against NDLEA if Naira Marley smokes again

Okowa's aide threatens legal action against NDLEA if Naira Marley smokes again

'All eyes on the judiciary' shouldn't offend a sincere person, Atedo Peterside

'All eyes on the judiciary' shouldn't offend a sincere person, Atedo Peterside

Current hardship is for better tomorrow, Tinubu tells Nigerians

Current hardship is for better tomorrow, Tinubu tells Nigerians

Oyo govt debunks ₦‎10,000 palliatives for civil servants, students

Oyo govt debunks ₦‎10,000 palliatives for civil servants, students

Best Betting sites for Soccer in South Africa

Best Betting sites for Soccer in South Africa

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE