Customs officer dies in auto crash along Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Williams Manga, Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the accident occured in Elijah Bus Stop, Araromi-Ale, Oko-Afo, at about 11.20.a.m.

Manga said the customs officer was coming from Lagos in his Toyota Camry car with registration number YAB 74 DD when he rammed into a coming Mark Truck with registration number MEK 631 XB.

He said the customs officer who was on high speed wrongfully overtake and collided with the coming truck.

“The unit was informed at 11.25.a.m. and we got to the scene of the auto crash at exactly 11.35.a.m.

“The customs officer had already given up the ghost when we got to the scene.

“With the help of customs personnel and soldiers around, we removed the body of the victim from the car and deposited it at the General Hospital in Badagry.

“The accident was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking by the victim,” he said

Manga urged motorists not to exceed speed limits and to always have routine vehicle checks, for prompt detection and replacement of faults.

Contacted, Dr Olatunde Bakare, the Medical Director, General Hospital, Badagry, said the customs officer was brought in dead.

He confirmed that his corpse had been deposited in the hospital mortuary.