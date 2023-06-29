ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs CG harps on imbibing values of Eid-el-Kabir

News Agency Of Nigeria

For Customs officers, Adeniyi said it was time to reflect on the responsibility placed on them to serve as catalysts in Nigerian economic growth and development.

Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs Wale Adeniyi. [NAN]
Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs Wale Adeniyi. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Adeniyi made this known in a statement by the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, in Abuja.

He said it was important to imbibe the values of sacrifice and duty, necessary to build the nation.

He further said the occasion was a pointer to the values of sacrifice, compassion and unity, which all must imbibe.

ADVERTISEMENT

I wish to advise that we come together, united as one to celebrate the spirit of Eid-el-Adha.

“We can do this by sharing the joyous moments with our loved ones and taking time to appreciate the blessings we have been granted."

For Customs officers, Adeniyi said it was time to reflect on the responsibility placed on them to serve as catalysts in Nigerian economic growth and development.

He said they ought to demonstrate compassion and generosity, not only towards their immediate family and friends but everyone in need.

The acting comptroller-general said he would take pragmatic steps that would ensure safety, security and economic stability of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said he would ensure better service delivery on behalf of his management team and the entire workforce of the Nigeria Customs Service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police parade suspected killers of naval officer in Ondo

Police parade suspected killers of naval officer in Ondo

Lekki Port receives first transshipment vessel

Lekki Port receives first transshipment vessel

FG pushes Eko/Apongbon Bridges re-opening to July 9, issues eviction notice

FG pushes Eko/Apongbon Bridges re-opening to July 9, issues eviction notice

I will not aid in destruction of Nigeria’s economy, Tinubu vows

I will not aid in destruction of Nigeria’s economy, Tinubu vows

Customs CG harps on imbibing values of Eid-el-Kabir

Customs CG harps on imbibing values of Eid-el-Kabir

Lai Oso, a knowledge builder, scholars developer – ACSPN

Lai Oso, a knowledge builder, scholars developer – ACSPN

Top French court upholds ban on wearing hijab during football games

Top French court upholds ban on wearing hijab during football games

Nigerians in Ghana task compatriots on praying for peace

Nigerians in Ghana task compatriots on praying for peace

First Bank introduces 1st humanoid robot to engage customers

First Bank introduces 1st humanoid robot to engage customers

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023