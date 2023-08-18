ADVERTISEMENT
Current hardship is for better tomorrow, Tinubu tells Nigerians

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said palliative measures are being rolled out to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
The President made the appeal at the public presentation of the autobiography of an elder statesman, Edwin Clark, in Abuja on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, said efforts were underway to cushion the negative impact of the subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But we must certainly be there. I know the removal of fuel subsidy has created some things. And that is why palliatives are being put in place of 100 trucks,” the President said.

“Fertilizers have been sent to the states, 100 trucks of grains have been sent and more are coming. Buses are also coming. We can endure this for a moment. What we are going through today is for a better tomorrow. Nations are great because citizens have hope. They have hope that tomorrow will be better than today,” he added.

Tinubu's comment came on the same day the Federal Government approved palliative packages for all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The decision was taken by members of the National Economic Council (NEC) during their meeting at the Presidential Villa on Thursday. Each state will get ₦‎5bn as well as grains for state governors.

Making the announcement, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum said the government also released five trucks of rice each to the 36 state governors.

He added that governors are expected to buy 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize, and fertilisers as part of measures to stem the effect of the removal of subsidy on petroleum.

