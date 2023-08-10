CSO urges evil groups to stop causing disaffection in the military

This is contained in a statement by the group’s President, Olamide Funsho, and Secretary, Hammed Tanimu, on Thursday in Abuja.

It said that personnel of the armed forces were loyal to the constitution and would not fall for the “antics of those who openly pretend to love Nigeria, but secretly wish the country fall into crisis”.

The group said that one of such was the recent publication by an online medium alleging that some soldiers were complaining of not being properly fed and not been paid their allowances among other allegations.

They urged Nigerians to be wary of people who put their selfish interest above national interest.

“As stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we will not keep silent when some elements want to bring down the country for their selfish interest.

“We are very convinced that the armed forces under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will never do anything to disrupt the growth of our democracy.

“The military is happy and better under democracy and will not do anything to sabotage the hard earned democracy.

“The CDS is determined to ensure complete subordination to constitutional governance under President Bola Tinubu and the military will not be distracted from its constitutional duties

“Every facet of life is facing challenges, not just in Nigeria, even in advance societies.