ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cross River to construct 4,000 capacity park for articulated vehicles

News Agency Of Nigeria

The park would be fitted with basic facilities such as hospital, hotel, spare parts, mechanic village and warehouse.

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]
Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Recommended articles

The government said the park would be fitted with basic facilities such as hospital, hotel, spare parts, mechanic village and warehouse. The design of the park is being fine-tuned and will be built under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Mr Ekpenyong Cobham, the state Commissioner for Transport, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday.

The commissioner, who spoke on range of policies to boost transportation in the state, further disclosed plans to construct bus stops on major roads in Calabar and also introduce colour code for public transportation in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said all these were deliberate efforts to restore sanity and enhance security in transportation, and enhance anesthetics in the state capital.

The plan is not just for road transportation alone, we are also taking advantage of the state’s advantageous position in the Gulf of Guinea to enhance water transportation.

“For the trailer park which is between 3,000 to 4,000 capacity, it will create thousands of unskilled and skilled jobs during and after construction and also help to decongest and restore sanity to the city centre.

“It will have three large warehouses, hospital, hotel and mechanic and spare parts village, among other facilities.

“The park will create opportunities for investment in Cross River and will also encourage other players to look in the direction of investing in the state.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the colour code and bus stops, Cobham explained that the aim was to complement the government’s effort at securing the state, as well as restore aesthetics to the city.

“Already, various bus stops on the Calabar carnival routes will be completed in the next few days while others will follow suit.

“All we are trying to do is to restore culture of sanity in the public transportation sector by compelling commuters to make use of the bus stops.

“We are also using the colour code to enable security in the city as we have had several complains of diversion of buses and ripping commuters of their property.

“We are not oblivious of the present economic challenges, so we are going to give them reasonable time frame,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cobham spoke on the plans to streamline ticketing for public transportation in the state.

“Ticketing problem is multi-faceted, full of duplicity, high charges and enforcement.

We are working to streamline them, but we, however, need to be careful in doing this,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appeal court affirms Agbu Kefas’ election as Taraba Governor

Appeal court affirms Agbu Kefas’ election as Taraba Governor

FG to develop legal procedures for prosecution of Gender-based violence in schools - Fagbemi

FG to develop legal procedures for prosecution of Gender-based violence in schools - Fagbemi

President Tinubu issues directive to secure Nigeria's borders

President Tinubu issues directive to secure Nigeria's borders

FG assures foreign mining investors of low production cost to boost profitability

FG assures foreign mining investors of low production cost to boost profitability

Cross River to construct 4,000 capacity park for articulated vehicles

Cross River to construct 4,000 capacity park for articulated vehicles

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Gov Radda approves ₦1.3bn for payment of exam fees for indigenous students

Gov Radda approves ₦1.3bn for payment of exam fees for indigenous students

Official coronation dates set for new Soun of Ogbomoso

Official coronation dates set for new Soun of Ogbomoso

Aiyedatiwa remains deputy gov as Ondo Assembly prefers Akeredolu to rule from sickbed

Aiyedatiwa remains deputy gov as Ondo Assembly prefers Akeredolu to rule from sickbed

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Land, Urban and Regional Planning, Mr Michael Chinda; FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmed, during interactive meeting with estate developers and residents’ associations in Abuja on Tuesday [NAN]

Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

FirstBank building [Firstbank NG]

First Bank faces ₦4 billion lawsuit for negligence over customer account

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills