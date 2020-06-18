Godwin Akwaji, a lawmaker representing Obudu constituency at the Cross River State House of Assembly, has died after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Akwaji died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) isolation centre around 12:30 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The lawmaker who was said to be diabetic also exhibited fatigue, fever, cough, breathlessness.

According to TheCable, Akwaji had been treated for malaria and pneumonia with no improvement.

It was also reported that some persons who visited the lawmaker at the hospital are already showing symptoms of the disease.

However, Cross River is the only state where any case of the pandemic has not been recorded in Nigeria.

The State Government has always boasted about the measures it put in place to ensure the state is coronavirus-free.

In May, the state governor, Ben Ayade said he spent nights at the state border to prevent an index case of the virus in Cross River.