ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cross River Govt donates 10 transformers to PHEDC to enhance power supply

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reports state that some local government areas (LGAs) in Cross River have been without electricity for over eight years.

Cross River Govt donates 10 transformers to PHEDC to enhance power supply [Electric Power Inc]
Cross River Govt donates 10 transformers to PHEDC to enhance power supply [Electric Power Inc]

Recommended articles

Eka Williams, the Cross River’s Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, who presented the transformers to PHEDC in Calabar, said it was a concrete step towards ensuring widespread electricity in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some local government areas (LGAs) in Cross River have been without electricity for over eight years.

Williams highlighted the proactive approach of Gov. Bassey Otu’s administration in expanding power supply to all corners of the state. He said that the initial phase of the project focused on delivering 10 transformers to enhance power generation in the metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added efforts were underway to restore power supply to areas like Bakassi and Akamkpa LGAs among others, after years of power outages.

“Our engineers are working tirelessly on-site to expedite the restoration of electricity to underserved communities.

“While this underscores the government’s commitment to addressing long-standing challenges in the region, it’s crucial that we work together to protect these vital assets to ensure uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

Expressing gratitude, Gabriel Modupe, Regional Manager of PHEDC, said the collaboration between the government and the distribution company, was a testament to a shared goal of improving the lives of Cross River residents.

Modupe, who noted the essential nature of electricity in modern life, urged residents of the state to support efforts toward safeguarding power infrastructure from vandalism. He clarified the issues around billing adding that estimated billing mostly affected customers without meters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s capping policy is a guide for accurate billing in the absence of meters.

“We, however, reassure customers of ongoing initiatives to provide free meters and the introduction of Meter Asset Providers to facilitate meter installations while ensuring equitable billing practices,” he added.

NAN reports that the distribution of the transformers which commenced immediately was to communities in the state that had initially applied for them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drama erupts as Binance executive Gambaryan slumps in court during trial

Drama erupts as Binance executive Gambaryan slumps in court during trial

Lawmakers push to return to old national anthem

Lawmakers push to return to old national anthem

President Tinubu approves 2 month free ride on Abuja Metro Line - Wike

President Tinubu approves 2 month free ride on Abuja Metro Line - Wike

DSS denies invading Kano Emir's Palace, says security was for First Lady's visit

DSS denies invading Kano Emir's Palace, says security was for First Lady's visit

FG launches information portal ahead of Tinubu's 1 year in office

FG launches information portal ahead of Tinubu's 1 year in office

Cross River Govt donates 10 transformers to PHEDC to enhance power supply

Cross River Govt donates 10 transformers to PHEDC to enhance power supply

Mohammed acquires anti-cheating technology, reduces BECE fee to ₦1k from ₦1,500

Mohammed acquires anti-cheating technology, reduces BECE fee to ₦1k from ₦1,500

Memounatou Ibrahima of Togo elected first female speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Memounatou Ibrahima of Togo elected first female speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Social media addiction leads to intellectual disorder, depression, anxiety

Social media addiction leads to intellectual disorder, depression, anxiety

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NECO registration [Premium Times Nigeria]

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

Bags of grains [Radio Nigeria Ibadan]

Kebbi residents receive 23,982 bags of grains from FG to ease food crisis

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja [NAN]

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja

Tinubu's jets break down, forced to use commercial plane [Peoples Gazette]

Reps investigate why Tinubu's jets broke down, forced him to use commercial plane