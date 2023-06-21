Cross River Governor bans commercial motorcycles in Calabar

According to a statement by Emmanuel Ogbeche, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Senator Bassey arrived at the decision after due consultations with key Security Chiefs in the state.

The development according to the statement is said to be in line with the State Government's plans towards ensuring a safe and secured Cross River.

The statement reads in part, “His Excellency Senator Prince Bassey Otu, after due consultation with key Security Chiefs in the state, has directed as follows:

"A total ban on the activities of all commercial motorcyclists within the Calabar metropolis.

"Those willing to use their motorcycles to earn a decent living are restricted only to remote areas away from the city centre.

"Anyone caught going against this directive will have the motorcycle impounded, and the offender prosecuted".

The government further warned residents of the state against criminal vandalization of public amenities like street lights, lamp posts, and traffic lights.