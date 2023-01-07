Crisis hits Oyo Cattle Dealers’ association over chairman’s purported removal

The petition dated Jan. 5 was signed by Mohammed Ismail, Oke-Ogun Chairman; Alhaji Dauda Adewole, Akinyele Owolowo Chairman; Raheem Moruf, the Igbo-Ora/Ibarapa Chairman, Alhaji Adelakun Mufutau, Fasola Settlement Chairman and Alhaji Garuba Mohammed-Awal, Saki West Chairman.

It was entitled: “Letter of Notification and Disclaimer”, stating that Salami had completed his four-year tenure as Chairman of the association since 2010 in accordance with the provision of its constitution.

Salami since 2010, after the expiration of his term as the state Chairman, had since been parading himself in contravention of the provisions of Article 7(I) of the association’s constitution.

“We are solicitors to Association of Cattle Dealers, Oyo State, Mohammed Ismail, Alhaji Dauda Adewole (also known as Yaayi), Raheem Moruf, Alhaji Adelakun Mufutau and Alhaji Garuba Mohammed-Awal, hereinafter, referred to as our clients, and on whose express instructions we act.

“Our clients informed us and the verified information do shows that one Alhaji Moruf Salau was their chairman as far back as 2010.

“And that his conduct and or action had contravened the provisions of Article 7(I) of the Constitution of our clients’ association. – Association of Cattle Dealers, Oyo State.

“The article provides that ‘the tenure of office of each officer is four years. Any officer could be re-elected for another term,’’ the petitioners said.

However, in a swift reaction, Salau alleged that the group had embarked on campaign of calumny against him, having heard that the union was greatly progressing to hold a laudable programme on Jan. 8.

He said that the allegations levelled against him were untrue, adding, “Busari Mojeed and Alhaji Dauda Adewole are not members of the association”.

“The Association of Cattle Breeders and Dealers is a national association. I was duly elected as the Chairman here in an election held at Iseyin.

“Wasiu Busari from Oyo and Mohammed Umar from Igbeti emerged as Secretary and Treasurer respectively at the election.”

The petitioners had also claimed that Salau had been parading himself as the chairman without been re-elected or re-nominated for a second term to continue holding the position.

They informed the commissioner and the general public that all actions taken by Salau since 2010 till date were illegal, null and void, saying that it also contravened the provisions of the association’s constitution.

“Although, our clients did not dispute the fact that Alhaji Moruf Salau was the chairman of their great association from 2006 to 2010.

“However, his tenure as chairman had expired since 2010, pursuant to the provision of Article 7 (I) of the Constitution of Association of Cattle Dealers, Oyo State.

“And he had ceased to be the chairman of our clients’ association, and we humbly put your good office and the general public on notice in that regard,’’ the petitioner stated.

They declared the entire executive positions of the association vacant until another credible election was conducted to fill the positions by its bonafide members.

The petitioners also accused Salau of planning to inaugurate an association called the National Association of Cattle Breeders and Dealers Association of Nigeria (NACBDAN) in Ibadan, Oyo State on Jan. 8.

Countering the allegations, Salau said that he along with others, formed the union and agreed to do all within their capabilities in building a formidable union.

According to him, the union was led by interim leaders for many years as election of new set of leaders was not that paramount to them.

“In 2010, some people came, saying that they want to form Oke-Ogun Group. I did not discourage them, but only urged them to carry the state along on their activities.

“It was later I realised the mission of the group. In the union, we had 12 local governments with 10 to Oke-Ogun, one for Ibadan and the other one for Oyo.

“On seeing this, I decided not to summon any meeting to avoid crisis and they did not submit any report for five years,” he said.

Salau said that the group later registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and brought it to the Commissioner, who did not recognise them.

“We change the name of the association to Association of Cattle Breeders and Dealers, this is because Dealers fall under the Ministry of Commerce, while Breeders fall under the Agriculture Ministry.

“The change is to ensure that the union benefit from both ministries. Later, we went to other states to ensure the association becomes a national body,” he said.

Salau said the union had written the ministries, adding that they would appoint patrons and other leaders on Jan. 8.