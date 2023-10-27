ADVERTISEMENT
CP presents ₦45m cheques to deceased police officers’ families

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police also lectured detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Birnin Kebbi.

L-R: L-R: One of the deceased police officers’ children receiving a cheque from Kebbi Police Commissioner, CP Chris Aimionowane, in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday [NAN]
L-R: L-R: One of the deceased police officers' children receiving a cheque from Kebbi Police Commissioner, CP Chris Aimionowane, in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cheques worth ₦45,245,892:84k were claim settlement “Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Schemes”.

NAN also reports that the cheque presentation by the CP was done on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Presenting the cheques at the state command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the CP charged the beneficiaries not to waste the token but to ensure optimal use of it for the benefit of their entire family members.

He encouraged them to use the money to pursue an academic career for their children in addition to doing something substantial to solve their immediate problems.

The police chief equally prayed for the gentle souls of the deceased police officers to have eternal rest and give their immediate families and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Lawal Muhammad and Saratu Garba, who did not hide their joy, praised and appreciated the magnanimity of the IGP and prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to guide and give him the wisdom to lead the force to greater heights.

They equally praised the CP and prayed for the duo for more health, wealth, wisdom and strength to pilot the affairs of the Nigeria Police Force.

Similarly, in his determination to enhance the productivity of officers and men in the command, the Commissioner of Police lectured detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Birnin Kebbi.

The lecture, which was interactive dwelled more on how to investigate cases thoroughly, how to recover and package exhibits, diligent prosecution of cases, the need to be self-disciplined and truthfulness.

Others are; developing a culture of savings, the need to upgrade themselves and do away with all forms of torture, extortion and corrupt practices in discharging their duties.

Responding, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, CID, DCP Ibrahim Lukunche, appreciated the CP’s kind gesture, who according to him, despite his series of schedules found time to present lectures and shared wealth of experience with the officers.

He assured that the officers and men of the department had assimilated the content of the lecture while promising that they would ensure its maximum utilisation in their day-to-day activities for the betterment of the command.

