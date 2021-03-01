The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) says Nigerians can now register for COVID-19 vaccination on its website.

About four million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are expected in Nigeria this week, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, following approval by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Nigerians who want jabs of the vaccine can register on the health agency's platform.

"To register for #COVID19 Vaccination, visit our website http://nphcda.gov.ng and click on ‘COVID-19 Vaccination e-registration. #YesToCOVID19Vaccine," the agency says on its Twitter page.

Pulse has however noticed that the website is unforgivably slow or doesn't load at all after several attempts. Most social media users have also confirmed that the website isn't loading on their ends.

There have so far been 155,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, 133,768 recoveries and 1,907 fatalities, since the index case was first reported in February of 2020, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Lagos is the epicenter of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, with 55,728 reported cases as of February 28, 2021.