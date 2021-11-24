COVID-19: NCDC records 52 fresh infections in 7 states

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 52 infections recorded on Tuesday represent an increase from the 36 recorded on Monday.

It noted that that new cases increased the country’s infection toll to 213,625, while its fatality toll stands at 2, 974.

The agency said that a total of 20,6797 people had been successfully treated and discharged in the country.

The NCDC said that Rivers State reported 20 cases on Tuesday, while Lagos State reported 15 cases and Plateau and Jigawa States reported eight and six cases respectively.

The Nigerian Public Health Agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC added that since the country recorded its first cases in February 2020, about 3,440,172 had been tested so far.