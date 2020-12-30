In a bid to ensure compliance with COVID-19 measures to curb the spread of the virus, the Lagos State Government has warned residents against flouting the guidelines in place ahead of crossover services on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

The state government announced that residents, who violate the 12 am to 4 am curfew imposed by the Federal Government and other protocols would be fined up to N500,000 when caught.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso while disclosing this in an interview with Punch also urged churches to avoid physical crossover services and large gatherings.

Omotoso said, “If you flout any of these rules, you can be fined. You will be taken to court and the magistrate will decide on the sanction. The fine can be between N20,000 and N500,000. It depends on the magistrate’s discretion.

“But it is not just about punishing people. People are being advised to take responsibility. The regulations were rolled out as an advisory and people have been obeying while people who have disobeyed have faced the consequences.”

Omotoso however, expressed optimism that religious leaders in the state would comply with the state government directive on crossover services.

He said, “With what we have been seeing, I don’t think churches will flout the protocols. CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) is in agreement with the government. COVID cases are going up and everybody is worried. Some of the giant churches have also announced that they won’t be holding physical crossover services.

“The Lagos State Government has also told them that there is a curfew by midnight to 4 am imposed by the Federal Government. Many of the churches have been adjusting their programmes. Churches are well-organised and we believe they will comply.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, had said that the commission would work with men of the Lagos State Police Command to enforce all restrictions announced by the government, especially during the New Year period.