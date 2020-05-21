Mr Jide Ajani, the Special Adviser to Gov. Seyi Makinde on Media, made this known to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

Ajani said: “There is a fake press statement presently in circulation, referencing some Executive Orders allegedly issued by the Gov. Makinde that the state was reopened.

“This fake news is not from Gov. Makinde’s Media Office, and the so-called Executive Orders are false.

“Being a member of Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, I can confirm that no such decisions has been taken.

“Therefore, as of today, there is no lifting of the ban on public gatherings, including Churches and Mosques.

“Please, treat the statement as FAKE NEWS and another handiwork of enemies of the state.”

According to him, prior to this latest evil scheme, the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force’s daily update flyer had been cloned and used to post incorrect data.

“On another occasion, they had posted pictures on social media depicting outbreak of violence in Oyo State when the Park Management System was kickstarted.

“Individuals, who can go to this extreme, vile and vicious extent, can do anything.

“Members of the public are please advised to ignore the statement,” he said.