COVID-19: A’Ibom records 14 new cases – Commissioner

He allayed fears of residents but advised them to observe COVID-19 protocols and guidelines to tackle the pandemic.

He said the 14 infected people were quarantined in their homes, while contact tracing of members of their households and other associates continued.

“As I speak, the 14 cases that we have now are on home isolation and monitoring.

“The process of contact tracing has recommenced for those that we can pick and those that are positive, for management, follow up and monitoring.

“We have brought this notice to all Akwa Ibom residents for them to be prepared,” Umoh said.

The commissioner reiterated the need for residents of the state to observe the COVID-19 protocol such as regular hand washing, social distancing, and use of face masks and hand sanitisers.

He said the state ministry of health had commenced another round of public enlightenment to create awareness as the mode of transmission of the disease had not changed.

“The disease is still transmitted through personal contact, nasal passage, air etc,” he said.

Umoh said the ministry had made adequate preparations to handle the pandemic by preparing laboratories for testing and hospitals to avoid the disease escalating.

“The facilities are ready; medicaments are in place, while contact tracing mechanism has been reactivated.

“The laboratory testings have helped us to know those who are positive for isolation.

“What we are doing now is public enlightenment to make sure that people come to terms with the fact that this is what is happening in Akwa Ibom,” he said.