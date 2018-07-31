news

An Owerri High Court has halted the swearing-in ceremony of Calistus Ekenze as the new Imo State deputy governor.

Ekenze was appointed by the Imo House of Assembly on Monday, July 30, 2018, to replace Eze Madumere, who was impeached for gross misconduct and abandonment of the duties of his office.

Madumere's impeachment was in defiance of the ruling of a state High Court that restrained the lawmakers and the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Paschal Nnadi, from any further moves regarding the impeachment process, pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

According to a report by Channels Television, a court ruling handed down on Tuesday halted the process and prevented the Imo State Attorney-General, Miletus Nlemadim, from completing Ekenze's inauguration.

Details later.