Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeached

Madumere was impeached by 19 out of 37 House of Assembly members on Monday, July 30, 2018.

Eze Madumere

(Daily Post)

The Deputy Governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere has been impeached.

According to Channels TV, Madumere was impeached on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The Deputy Governor, who recently signified his interest to become Imo state Governor, had been at loggerheads with Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Speaking on Madumere’s impeachment, the Imo House of Assembly Speaker, Acho Ihim said the decision was taken after careful consideration of report from a panel constituted by the state’s Chief Judge.

The Deputy Governor was accused of abandoning his duty for three months and failure to carry out his constitutional duties among others.

According to Premium Times, Madumere was impeached by 19 of the 37 members of the state House of Assembly.

You will recall that Justice Ben Iheka of the Imo High Court issued an order restraining the lawmakers and the Imo Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnadi from continuing the Deputy Governor's  impeachment process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Imo state Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze was named  as Madumere's replacement.

Ortom’s notice of impeachment

Also, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has been served a notice of impeachment by eight members of the House of Assembly.

The lawmakers were reportedly led by the House former Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, who was impeached recently.

ALSO READ: Okorocha can’t stop my ambition – Deputy Gov Madumere

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The lawmakers accused Governor Ortom of embezzling N22 billion from security votes and N32 billion from local government funds.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

