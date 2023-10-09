ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Court sentences Bolanle Raheem's killer to death

Ima Elijah

Policeman sentenced to death for killing pregnant lawyer on Christmas Day.

Drambi Vandi murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos [Vanguard]
The ruling, issued by Judge Ibironke Harrison on Monday, October 09, 2023, marks a closure in a high-profile case that has gripped the nation's attention.

Throughout the proceedings, the State Government steadfastly pursued a single count of murder against the defendant, Vandi, who maintained his innocence. Over the course of the trial, testimonies from the deceased’s husband, her sister, a police armorer, a pathologist, and seven others were presented to the court.

The prosecution's case was bolstered by the submission of 27 exhibits. In contrast, Vandi stood as the sole witness in his defense, attempting to refute the allegations against him.

Vandi, in his defense, claimed to have never seen the bullet until it was presented in court, vehemently denying any involvement in the tragic incident, despite many witnesses.

However, Judge Harrison declared Vandi guilty of murder, delivering a stern verdict: “The court found the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead.

Pulse had reported that the shooting of Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, took place on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The deceased, a pregnant woman, was returning home with her family on Christmas Day when an officer attached to Ajiwe police station in Ajah, Lagos, shot and killed her.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism, and the Lagos police command has detained an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and two other officers.

The incident caused rage among many young Nigerians, especially, as many felt that there has been no radical change to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) since the EndSARS protests of October 2020.

