Pandemonium in Lagos as policeman k*lls lawyer on Christmas Day

Pandemonium broke out in the Ajah area of Lagos State, on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25, 2022), when a policeman, whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, shot dead a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.
The policeman was trying to stop the lawyer’s car when he pulled the trigger.
It was gathered that Raheem, her sister, and four minors, were returning from a restaurant in their car, when the cop attempted to stop them.
According to a source, the deceased, who was driving, was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the cop shot at her vehicle.
The bullet was said to have hit the victim; she was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.
The officer, who was said to be attached to the Ajah Police Station, dumped his team, who was with him at the time of the incident, and immediately fled the scene.
Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the officer had been arrested, and now in custody for probe and prosecution.
“The officer involved in the shooting is an ASP; he has been arrested, detained, and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for further investigations,” the police spokesperson added.
Expressing the Lagos State Police Command condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Raheem, Hundeyin said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, had been in touch with them and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).
Alabi, according to Hundeyin, had given firm assurances that justice will definitely prevail on the matter.
Meanwhile, the NBA had vowed to ensure that justice is served in the case of Raheem.
Reacting to the incident, the National Publicity Secretary, NBA, Akorede Lawal Raheem’s killing as unfortunate, adding that the president of the association, Yakubu Maikyau, was monitoring the situation.
