Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to detention over certificate forgery

Adebomi was arraigned in court on Monday, May 20, 2024, over certificate forgery allegations.

According to the charge sheet, the 48-year-old defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on forgery.

He was alleged to have forged a certificate from the University of Ibadan and presented same to the University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti for a job in 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oba-elect was also accused of forging his discharge certificate from the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) and presented the same to the University Teaching Hospital for a job.

“That you Babalola Babatunde on or about the 15th day of January 2008 at the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did make and uttered a forged University of Ibadan Result which you knew to be false and with intent that it may be used or acted upon as genuine by the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti to offer you a job and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

“That you Babalola Babatunde on or about the 15 day of January, 2008 at the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did make and uttered a forged National Youth Service Corps Certificate which you knew to be false and with intent that it may be used or acted upon as genuine by the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti to offer you a job and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 12 of the Miscellaneous Offences Act,” read the charge sheet.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges while his lawyer, Attah Paul, said an application on notice has been filed and prayed the court grant hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the prosecution counsel, Itunun Osobu, told the court that he had yet to read the issues raised by the defendant's attorney in his reply to the counter-affidavit he filed.

Therefore, Paul prayed the court to release his client on bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

ALSO READ: Delta monarch declared wanted over Okuama killings regains freedom

When asked if the defendant has any surety, the lawyer said Adebomi has a younger brother who is into business in Akure.

He added that the Oba-elect's in-law has property in Akure and prayed the court to present the defendant to the nearest police station pending the adjournment date.

ADVERTISEMENT