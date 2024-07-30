ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Arewa Consultative Forum rejects planned nationwide protests

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ACF outlined several reasons for opposing the protests such as the lack of robust engagement with the representatives over accountability and governance.

Arewa Consultative Forum rejects planned nationwide protests.
Arewa Consultative Forum rejects planned nationwide protests.

Recommended articles

The forum’s stance was conveyed through a statement by Prof. Tanko Muhammad-Baba, its National Publicity Secretary.

He said, "The ACF has been closely monitoring the discourse surrounding the planned protests, which are being organised by unidentified groups.

"Information circulating on social media attributes the protests to dissatisfaction with the socioeconomic and political challenges resulting from policies implemented by President Bola Tinubu’s administration since 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

”While acknowledging the constitutional rights of Nigerians to express grievances and engage in protests, ACF highlights the dire existential challenges faced by the populace.”

The ACF outlined several reasons for opposing the protests such as the lack of robust engagement with the representatives over accountability and governance.

Muhammad-Baba added, ”Incoherent and poorly articulated demands by the protest promoters.”

He added that the protests do not directly address the North’s pressing issue of debilitating insecurity.

According to him, a 10-day shutdown would be excessively long, counterproductive, and disruptive and there is the potential for protests to turn violent or be hijacked by criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

ACF also urged Nigerians to refrain from participating in the protests and called on the authorities at all levels to address public policy shortcomings to alleviate the severe conditions facing Nigerians.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Arewa Consultative Forum rejects planned nationwide protests

Arewa Consultative Forum rejects planned nationwide protests

Only 650 doctors serve 3.6 million in Kwara amid 'Japa Syndrome' challenges

Only 650 doctors serve 3.6 million in Kwara amid 'Japa Syndrome' challenges

We need peace not chaos — Alex Otti begs Abia youths to shun hunger protest

We need peace not chaos — Alex Otti begs Abia youths to shun hunger protest

APC diaspora chieftain wants DSS to reveal sponsors of nationwide protests

APC diaspora chieftain wants DSS to reveal sponsors of nationwide protests

Aiyedatiwa to create 5,000 remote job opportunities for residents in 5 years

Aiyedatiwa to create 5,000 remote job opportunities for residents in 5 years

16 ships await berthing at Lagos Ports with cargoes including petrol and wheat

16 ships await berthing at Lagos Ports with cargoes including petrol and wheat

Soldiers, Police, DSS and others storm Ibadan ahead of planned protests

Soldiers, Police, DSS and others storm Ibadan ahead of planned protests

FG declares 256 custodial centres 'Red Zones' ahead of August 1 protests

FG declares 256 custodial centres 'Red Zones' ahead of August 1 protests

Akpabio believes election losers are behind upcoming hunger protest

Akpabio believes election losers are behind upcoming hunger protest

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Appeal Court affirms Ighodalo as PDP candidate

Sgt. Cynthia Maurice of the Nigerian Airforce during her PGAN sanctioned playing ability tests examination at HSD Golf Club Bayelsa [NAN]

Female officer makes history for Nigerian military

Falomo Barracks in Lagos [X.com]

NPF denies selling Falomo Barracks in Lagos, announces redevelopment plans

FCCPC fines Meta and WhatsApp $220 million for data privacy violations [TVC News]

After 3-year probe, FCCPC fines Meta, WhatsApp $220m for invasion of Nigerians' data