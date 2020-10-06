The prosecution charged Udom with two counts of conspiracy and fraud.

Magistrate A.A. Adebayo ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ile-Ife Nigerian Correctional .

Adebayo adjourned the case until Oct 27, for bail.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 22, around 10 p.m. at Lagere Area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant defraud the complainant, Alhaji Popoola Ogundoyin, of N400,000.

He said that the defendant promised to Ogundoyin’s daughter who resides in the U.S., to secure a residence permit.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 419(A) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, M.A. Gilbert, applied for bail for his client in the most liberal terms.