Court suspends trial of Stella Oduah over threat to Judge Ekwo's life

Ima Elijah

The judge stepped down Oduah's case due to concerns of personal safety.

Stella Oduah
According to reports, Oduah was scheduled to be arraigned today, June 15, but the matter was stepped down by Justice Ekwo due to concerns over his personal safety. During the court proceedings, the judge revealed that a corporate organisation had published a threat against his life in connection with the ongoing trial.

Justice Inyang Ekwo [FederalHighCourt]
Expressing his anger and frustration over the situation, Justice Ekwo ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which is prosecuting Oduah, to identify and bring before the court the individuals responsible for the threat.

He further instructed the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court in charge of litigation to collaborate with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to obtain the identities of the promoters of the offending organisation in order to facilitate their arrest.

Emphasising the importance of upholding the sanctity of the court, Justice Ekwo stated that Nigeria is not a lawless society where such behavior can be tolerated. He underscored the need for respect and adherence to the rule of law.

In response to the incident, counsel to the EFCC, Ofem Uket, expressed disappointment and vowed that the anti-graft agency would spare no effort in ensuring that those responsible for the threat are brought to justice.

To address the issue, Justice Ekwo set a new date of July 17 for the report from the CAC regarding the owners of the organisation in question and the EFCC's progress in identifying the culprits.

The EFCC has accused Stella Adaeze Oduah of misappropriating N7.9 billion in public funds during her tenure as Minister of Aviation under former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

In addition to Oduah, other defendants named in the case include Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Limited, Tip Top Global Resources Limited, Crystal Television Limited, Sobora International Limited, and a foreign construction company.

The charges against the defendants include conspiracy, money laundering, and maintaining anonymous bank accounts.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

